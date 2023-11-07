New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $823,000 Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 231.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 1,644.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the first quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Twilio from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.29.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 2,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $156,624.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,674,138.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 3,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $218,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 424,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,386,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 2,582 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $156,624.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,452 shares in the company, valued at $11,674,138.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,691 shares of company stock worth $2,187,282 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

Twilio stock opened at $53.21 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $79.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.73.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.52 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Featured Stories

