New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,481,079,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $728,764,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,432,000 after acquiring an additional 512,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,816,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,292,000 after acquiring an additional 351,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,831,000 after acquiring an additional 248,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.91.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

FRT opened at $94.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.39 and a 200 day moving average of $94.79. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $85.27 and a 52-week high of $115.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 93.56%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

