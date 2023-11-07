New York Life Investment Management LLC Invests $1.63 Million in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 111,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GHL shares. TheStreet upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenhill & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:GHL opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $71.44 million for the quarter.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.