New York Life Investment Management LLC Invests $898,000 in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 52.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Graco Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GGG stock opened at $77.47 on Tuesday. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.23 and a 1-year high of $87.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.60 and a 200-day moving average of $78.33.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $539.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $543,902.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,312.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $543,902.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,312.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,930 shares of company stock worth $3,087,222. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

