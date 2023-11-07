New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,971 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 5,620.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at $2,477,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in WestRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,259,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,237 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the first quarter valued at $1,738,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

WestRock Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $37.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.89. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.10.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is -21.84%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

