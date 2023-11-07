New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of NeoGames at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in NeoGames by 7.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NeoGames by 226.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 53,076 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NeoGames by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeoGames by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,320 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Get NeoGames alerts:

NeoGames Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:NGMS opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. NeoGames S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $27.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGames has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NGMS

About NeoGames

(Free Report)

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.