New York Life Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 250.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 80.2% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 29,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOCU. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC upgraded DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $12,192,084.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,254,225.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 592,940 shares of company stock valued at $24,932,715. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -449.00, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.89. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $687.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.56 million. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 11.30% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Further Reading

