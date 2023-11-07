New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 348 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Generac by 92,616.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,041,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,417 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Generac by 41.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,377,000 after purchasing an additional 743,267 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $59,121,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 61.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,244,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,395,000 after purchasing an additional 475,104 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 25.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,990,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,040,000 after purchasing an additional 409,431 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $30,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,867.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $30,057.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,867.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,693,965.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,675,768. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Generac from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.09.

Generac Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $102.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.41. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $156.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.48.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

