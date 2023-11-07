New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 4,988 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,988 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in SMART Global by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 54,051 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 200.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 23,488 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SMART Global by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 199,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SMART Global by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 38,463 shares during the period.

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $58,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,503.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $125,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,073,541.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $58,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,729,503.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $242,700 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SMART Global stock opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.38. The company has a market cap of $803.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.56.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). SMART Global had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a positive return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $316.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. SMART Global’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

