New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,318 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $30,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 258,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $910,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HZNP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.83.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $116.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.89. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $60.03 and a 52 week high of $116.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

