New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $30.03 Million Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,286 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dover were worth $30,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 29,600.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.23.

Dover Price Performance

Dover stock opened at $132.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.96. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

