New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,318 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $29,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HIG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 372.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $73.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.32%.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,672 shares of company stock worth $411,523. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

