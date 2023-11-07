New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 218,453 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in XPO were worth $30,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in XPO by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,436,000 after purchasing an additional 367,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in XPO by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of XPO by 68.4% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of XPO by 18.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,644,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,044,000 after acquiring an additional 896,499 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of XPO by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,706,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,399,000 after acquiring an additional 687,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Vertical Research cut XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on XPO from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.57.

XPO Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE XPO opened at $79.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 256.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.43 and a 200 day moving average of $62.75. XPO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.