Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%.
Newell Brands has a payout ratio of 26.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Newell Brands to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.
Newell Brands Price Performance
NWL opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.16. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.
Insider Activity
In other Newell Brands news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,629,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 39.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,259,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,151,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,905 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 82.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,670,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,224,000 after buying an additional 1,210,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 95.1% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,280,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,375,000 after buying an additional 1,112,107 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Newell Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.
Newell Brands Company Profile
Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
