NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 20,345 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $107.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $163.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.62 and a 200-day moving average of $106.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

