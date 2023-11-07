NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,967 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 0.8% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,536,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,326,450. The company has a market capitalization of $165.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

