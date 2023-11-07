Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nordstrom

Nordstrom Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of JWN opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average is $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 79.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 46.55%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nordstrom

In other news, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $472,673.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at $574,012.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 22.4% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Nordstrom by 15.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Nordstrom by 13.9% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 37,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 99.3% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 87,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.