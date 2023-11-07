Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. American National Bank lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE NSC traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $194.75. 230,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,616. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.36 and its 200-day moving average is $211.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $261.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.15.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

