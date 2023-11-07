Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $500.20.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $470.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $450.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $448.07. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $549.87. The firm has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 8,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 68.5% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 181.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,892,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

