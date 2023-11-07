Nottingham Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust increased its position in Church & Dwight by 4.9% during the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $124,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,939.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $124,249.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,939.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,342 shares of company stock valued at $24,113,017. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $86.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.75 and a twelve month high of $100.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

