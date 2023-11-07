Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Stake Increased by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,552,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 75,479 shares during the quarter. Nova accounts for 2.5% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 12.33% of Nova worth $416,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Nova by 1,593.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Nova by 34.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Nova by 109.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nova in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nova in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nova in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Nova from $106.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

NVMI opened at $99.59 on Tuesday. Nova Ltd. has a 1-year low of $79.21 and a 1-year high of $131.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.88.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

