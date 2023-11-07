Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.59-0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $208-212 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $227.56 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Novanta from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novanta in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Novanta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT traded down $13.45 on Tuesday, hitting $125.01. The company had a trading volume of 51,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,142. Novanta has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $187.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.70 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Novanta had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $229.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Novanta’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Novanta will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Novanta

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total value of $225,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,056 shares in the company, valued at $20,311,071.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Novanta by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Novanta by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Novanta by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Novanta by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Novanta by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Featured Articles

