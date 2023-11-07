Novavax (NVAX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.82) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $1.82. The company had revenue of $424.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($6.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Novavax to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Novavax Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.73. Novavax has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Novavax by 33.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Novavax by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its holdings in Novavax by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 10,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Novavax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

