Novavax (NVAX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.82) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $1.82. The company had revenue of $424.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($6.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Novavax to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Novavax Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.73. Novavax has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Novavax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on NVAX
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Novavax
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Banking and trucking: Is the economy rolling toward troubles?
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- What’s in your portfolio? Capital One stock is worth considering
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- You won’t believe what Buffett’s latest investments reveal
Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.