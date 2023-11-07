NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NTN Buzztime Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NTN opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.72. NTN Buzztime has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $7.76.
NTN Buzztime Company Profile
