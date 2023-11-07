Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Price Target Cut to C$80.00

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on Nutrien from C$68.00 to C$64.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$72.25.

Shares of TSE:NTR opened at C$73.71 on Friday. Nutrien has a 1-year low of C$70.69 and a 1-year high of C$113.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$82.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$83.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

