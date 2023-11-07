Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Shares of OII stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Oceaneering International has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 2.72.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $635.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shaun Roedel sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $56,975.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,868.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oceaneering International news, SVP Earl Childress sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $379,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,213.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shaun Roedel sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $56,975.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,868.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,893. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

