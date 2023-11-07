Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Stock Position Lowered by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC lessened its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Olin worth $8,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,542,000 after acquiring an additional 493,052 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 33.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,238,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,733,000 after buying an additional 2,330,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Olin by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,399,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,679,000 after acquiring an additional 87,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,543,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,716,000 after buying an additional 39,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $43.73. 119,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,222. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.90. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $64.70.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

In related news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $44,312.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,588.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Olin from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Olin from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Olin from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Olin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

