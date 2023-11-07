Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $29.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.49 million. On average, analysts expect Olink Holding AB (publ) to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OLK opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.71. Olink Holding AB has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $26.47.

Institutional Trading of Olink Holding AB (publ)

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 25.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,499,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,330 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 439,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after acquiring an additional 363,680 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 2,904.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 346,399 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 19.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,409,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,892,000 after acquiring an additional 232,371 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 17.0% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,109,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,805,000 after purchasing an additional 160,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.25% of the company’s stock.

OLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

