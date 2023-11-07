Omeros (OMER) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect Omeros to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. Omeros has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.98 million, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omeros by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Omeros during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Omeros by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omeros by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Omeros by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OMER shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omeros in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal studies for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

