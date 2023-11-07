On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.02.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ON in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on ON from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ON from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on ON in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

ONON stock opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.02. ON has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 200.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.23.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $444.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.09 million. ON had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ON will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONON. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of ON by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887,034 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in ON by 25.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,289,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,574 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,887,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,416,000 after purchasing an additional 554,513 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of ON by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,233,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,861,000 after purchasing an additional 195,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in ON by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,990,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,703,000 after purchasing an additional 981,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

