ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Position Lessened by Biechele Royce Advisors

Biechele Royce Advisors trimmed its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,322 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor accounts for about 4.8% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $13,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ON. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 22.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.69. The stock had a trading volume of 851,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,645,836. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $59.61 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.02.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.20.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

