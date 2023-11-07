OncoCyte (OCX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect OncoCyte to post earnings of ($1.52) per share for the quarter.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.53. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. On average, analysts expect OncoCyte to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OncoCyte Price Performance

Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $13.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OCX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $9.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OncoCyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Institutional Trading of OncoCyte

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78,500 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

