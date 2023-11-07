ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Citizens Business Bank

Citizens Business Bank cut its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in ONEOK by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 500.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 139,379 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 20.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after buying an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $614,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $66.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.97 and its 200-day moving average is $63.77. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $71.57.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.09.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

