Ontrak (OTRK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 14th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 526.41% and a negative net margin of 341.04%. The business had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter.

Ontrak stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00. Ontrak has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Ontrak by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28,131 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ontrak by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ontrak by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 36,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

