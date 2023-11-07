Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60,900 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Open Text were worth $15,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Open Text by 0.4% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 70,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Open Text by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Open Text by 1.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Open Text by 12.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in Open Text by 4.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OTEX shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Open Text Price Performance

OTEX opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.57 and a beta of 1.05. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $43.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Open Text’s payout ratio is 178.57%.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

