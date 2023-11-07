OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $178.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.78 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 24.10%. OPKO Health’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

OPKO Health Price Performance

OPKO Health stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. OPKO Health has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on OPKO Health from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $131,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,856,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,499,214.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $620,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OPKO Health

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,250,000 after buying an additional 10,014,088 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 318.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,390,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624,866 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in OPKO Health by 848.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,890,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,129 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth $4,042,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Further Reading

