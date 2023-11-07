Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,440 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $327,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 64.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 8.2% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,573,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,937,354. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.00 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $300.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

