Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,381 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 2.9% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $24,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 34.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $327,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ORCL opened at $109.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $75.00 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.57. The company has a market capitalization of $300.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

