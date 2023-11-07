Orezone Gold (ORE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect Orezone Gold to post earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.
Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$89.19 million during the quarter.
Orezone Gold Price Performance
Shares of CVE:ORE opened at C$1.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a P/E ratio of -14.88. Orezone Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.87 and a 12 month high of C$1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Orezone Gold
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
