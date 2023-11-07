Orion Capital Management LLC Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Orion Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.1% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,471 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 317,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $131.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.93 and a 200 day moving average of $126.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $142.38.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 101,576 shares of company stock valued at $13,593,261 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

