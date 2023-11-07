OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Buys 5,146 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 111.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Snowflake by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $2,048,614.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,520,226.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $222,961.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $31,108,013.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $2,048,614.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,520,226.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,190 shares of company stock worth $13,574,410. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $144.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.39. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $193.94. The company has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of -54.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Snowflake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

