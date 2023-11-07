OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Buys Shares of 3,370 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $880.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $856.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $819.97. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $461.57 and a 52-week high of $925.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $363.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

