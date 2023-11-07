OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $1.52 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EL shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $210.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.70.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of EL opened at $112.65 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $283.62. The company has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 74.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.84 and a 200 day moving average of $173.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.69%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

