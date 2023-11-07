OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Invests $1.12 Million in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 80,389.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after purchasing an additional 125,039,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,594,235,000 after buying an additional 135,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,506,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,234,305,000 after buying an additional 330,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,222,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.
Starbucks Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of SBUX stock opened at $104.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.12.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 64.63%.
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
