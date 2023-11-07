Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 444.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of GCOW stock opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7921 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF’s previous dividend of $0.58.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

