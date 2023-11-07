Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,345 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,438,988,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,984,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,679,000 after buying an additional 308,475 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,201,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,170,000 after acquiring an additional 916,282 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,106,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,695,000 after acquiring an additional 102,464 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,521,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,391,000 after acquiring an additional 326,859 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.12. 2,277,856 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3003 per share. This is a boost from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

