Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives $12.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.10.

PACB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PACB

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $162,529.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 306,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $980,061.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,106,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,193,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $162,529.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 306,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,357.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 126,101 shares of company stock worth $1,247,090 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,494,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,311,000 after purchasing an additional 530,864 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth $1,208,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 39,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ PACB opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $11.09. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 45.64% and a negative net margin of 182.34%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s quarterly revenue was up 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

(Get Free Report

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.