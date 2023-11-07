Palisade Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764,492 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,700,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50,574.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after buying an additional 1,120,732 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after buying an additional 462,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth $27,153,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKC. HSBC started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MKC opened at $64.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.98. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $94.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,707.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.