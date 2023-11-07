Palisade Asset Management LLC Buys 1,153 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for approximately 1.3% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $11,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BDX stock opened at $259.16 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $217.70 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.06. The company has a market capitalization of $75.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at $945,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,160. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

