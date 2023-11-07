Palisade Asset Management LLC Buys 3,007 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,822 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 2.2% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeside Advisors INC. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 9,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the second quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,845 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $216.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.01.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

